AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Shares Up 5.1%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.10. 732,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 575,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $187.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela P. Palmer purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $101,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $193,192. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 273,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.