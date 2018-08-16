Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.75. 412,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $883,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,031.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa W. Wardell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,205 shares of company stock worth $1,812,235 over the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. First Analysis boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.

