Akroma Market Capitalization Tops $765,742.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $765,742.00 and $4,324.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded flat against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 13,188,648 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

