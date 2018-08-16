Ally Financial (ALLY) Bonds Drop 0.7% During Trading

An issue of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) bonds fell 0.7% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 4.125% coupon and will mature on March 30, 2020. The debt is now trading at $100.64 and was trading at $100.63 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,333. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.