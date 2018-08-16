Amedica (AMDA) Shares Down 14%

Shares of Amedica Co. (NASDAQ:AMDA) fell 14% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 549,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 576,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMDA. ValuEngine raised Amedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amedica in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Amedica alerts:

Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Amedica had a negative net margin of 118.97% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. analysts anticipate that Amedica Co. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedica stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amedica Co. (NASDAQ:AMDA) by 152.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.86% of Amedica worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedica Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMDA)

Amedica Corporation, a biomaterial company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical devices based on its silicon nitride technology platform in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers silicon nitride implants to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery under the Valeo brand.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.