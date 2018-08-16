Analysts Anticipate Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) to Post $1.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,840,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,466. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $49.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 185,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 183.2% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 30,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

