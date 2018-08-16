Analysts Anticipate Intelsat SA (I) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Intelsat reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on I shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intelsat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intelsat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intelsat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in I. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 19,421.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,409 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the second quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 461,155 shares during the period. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the second quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:I traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,448. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $25.21.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

