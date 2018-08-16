Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.64.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 316,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.40. 2,916,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $79.60 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

