Analysts Expect Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.13 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 359.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

ENR traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 465,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,610. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Energizer has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

In other news, EVP Gregory T. Kinder sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Stephen Lavigne sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $812,458.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,401.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $5,570,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

