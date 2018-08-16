Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Forward Air (FWRD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD):

8/1/2018 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2018 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2018 – Forward Air was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Forward Air had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/6/2018 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

6/27/2018 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/27/2018 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2018 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2018 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/19/2018 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

FWRD stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 85,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,709. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

In related news, VP Glenn A. Adelaar sold 14,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $896,357.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,595 shares of company stock worth $2,300,553. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Forward Air by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,510,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Forward Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

