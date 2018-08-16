Analysts Set FirstService Corp (FSV) PT at $85.50

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. FirstService has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $86.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. FirstService had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

