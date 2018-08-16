Analysts Set FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Target Price at $228.10

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.05. The company had a trading volume of 505,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $139.47 and a twelve month high of $225.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 35.50%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,333,000 after buying an additional 1,254,098 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,598,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,647,000 after buying an additional 577,206 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,689,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,185,000 after purchasing an additional 240,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,107,000 after purchasing an additional 530,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 680,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

