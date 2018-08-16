Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Target Price at $170.29

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.10. 2,100,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,690. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.