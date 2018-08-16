Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 767,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,949. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. acquired 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,754.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 141.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 27.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 100,030 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 136.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,030,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,683 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

