Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) EVP Sells $29,093.50 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Christopher Haqq sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $29,093.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,439,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.05. 451,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,840. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.55. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

