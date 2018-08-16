Avnet (AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Avnet posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Avnet in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Avnet stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 731,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,478. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $103,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

