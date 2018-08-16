Bean Cash (BITB) Reaches Market Cap of $5.45 Million

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $51,629.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001809 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000999 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 2,618,516,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

