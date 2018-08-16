Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Price Tops $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market capitalization of $179,954.00 and $222.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 63.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Bitcoin Scrypt

BTCS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

