Brokerages Anticipate HCP, Inc. (HCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $458.67 Million

Analysts expect HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report $458.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HCP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.00 million. HCP reported sales of $454.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCP will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCP.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). HCP had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HCP in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HCP from $28.00 to $23.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HCP in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of HCP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of HCP stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.98. 2,820,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HCP has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCP in the second quarter worth $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HCP in the first quarter worth $167,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in HCP in the second quarter worth $211,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in HCP in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in HCP in the second quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

