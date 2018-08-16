Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to announce $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.58. Ingersoll-Rand posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.23.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,460 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $962,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,173,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,021 shares of company stock worth $3,525,936 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,700. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $99.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

