Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) to Announce $0.01 EPS

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.60 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LYTS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 765,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 95.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 4,561.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

