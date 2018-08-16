Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $314.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.50 million and the highest is $322.00 million. Interface posted sales of $257.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $283.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Longbow Research upgraded Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $5,141,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Interface by 216.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 58,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Interface by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 180,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.17. Interface has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.