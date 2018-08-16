Cashaa Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $291,425.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00266278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00155754 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000174 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011566 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,233,246 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

