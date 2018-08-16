CEDEX Coin Trading Down 7.6% Today (CEDEX)

CEDEX Coin (CURRENCY:CEDEX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. CEDEX Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $376.00 worth of CEDEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEDEX Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CEDEX Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00259133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00154412 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000169 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.06626560 BTC.

About CEDEX Coin

CEDEX Coin’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. CEDEX Coin’s total supply is 80,525,599 tokens. The official message board for CEDEX Coin is medium.com/@cedex.community. CEDEX Coin’s official website is cedex.com. CEDEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @Cedex56082561 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CEDEX Coin Token Trading

CEDEX Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEDEX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEDEX Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEDEX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

