Century Casinos (CNTY) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media headlines about Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Century Casinos earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0833168748624 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,268. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $239.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Century Casinos from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 14,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $131,156.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,498. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.