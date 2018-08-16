Chimerix (CMRX) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News coverage about Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chimerix earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8635687094074 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of CMRX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 64,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,216. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $210.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,582.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

In other news, insider M Michelle Berrey acquired 10,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 325,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $61,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

