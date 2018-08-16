CryptopiaFeeShares Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (CEFS)

CryptopiaFeeShares (CURRENCY:CEFS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. CryptopiaFeeShares has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4,063.00 worth of CryptopiaFeeShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptopiaFeeShares token can now be purchased for about $567.50 or 0.08999701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptopiaFeeShares has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00258407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00154166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000171 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.06632094 BTC.

About CryptopiaFeeShares

CryptopiaFeeShares’ genesis date was February 10th, 2017. CryptopiaFeeShares’ total supply is 6,300 tokens. CryptopiaFeeShares’ official Twitter account is @Cryptopia_NZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptopiaFeeShares

CryptopiaFeeShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptopiaFeeShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptopiaFeeShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptopiaFeeShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

