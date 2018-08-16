DCC plc (DCC) Receives GBX 8,168.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,168.71 ($104.21).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($110.98) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,471 ($108.06) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,900 ($113.53) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,160 ($104.09) to GBX 8,380 ($106.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of DCC stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,900 ($88.02). 197,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,121. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 6,490 ($82.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,762.50 ($99.02).

In other DCC news, insider Donal Murphy sold 16,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,291 ($93.01), for a total value of £1,182,162.74 ($1,508,052.99).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

