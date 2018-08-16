DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.70

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 102394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $265,490.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $64,345.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 190.2% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 29.0% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

