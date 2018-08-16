Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Richard Venn bought 188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,088,520.00. Also, Director Brian Vincent Tobin bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,720.00.

Shares of TSE EFN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.82. 891,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,015. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$11.03.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$211.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$228.00 million.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

