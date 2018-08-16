FarmaTrust (FTT) Price Down 19.6% Today

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. FarmaTrust has a market cap of $0.00 and $19,043.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FarmaTrust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FarmaTrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and Qryptos.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FarmaTrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00263925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00154744 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000173 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.25 or 0.06730143 BTC.

About FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FarmaTrust is farmatrust.io. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Qryptos and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FarmaTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FarmaTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FarmaTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.