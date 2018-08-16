Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ARM (ARMH) Stock Price

Headlines about ARM (NASDAQ:ARMH) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARM earned a news impact score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5527680431912 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

ARMH stock remained flat at $$67.77 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ARM has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $67.93.

ARM Company Profile

ARM Holdings plc (ARM) is a company engaged in designing a range of inter-related intellectual property (IP), including microprocessors, Physical IP, and supporting software and tools. Its product offering includes 16/32/64-bit reduced instruction set computing (RISC) microprocessors, data engines, graphics processors, digital libraries, embedded memories, peripherals, software and development tools, as well as analog functions and high-speed connectivity products.

