Financial Comparison: Athene (ATH) & FBL Financial Group (FFG)

Athene (NYSE: FFG) and FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Athene and FBL Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene 15.58% 12.54% 1.09% FBL Financial Group 26.02% 8.59% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Athene and FBL Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene 0 4 9 0 2.69 FBL Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athene presently has a consensus price target of $61.36, indicating a potential upside of 23.79%. Given Athene’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Athene is more favorable than FBL Financial Group.

Dividends

FBL Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Athene does not pay a dividend. FBL Financial Group pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FBL Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Athene has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Athene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Athene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athene and FBL Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene $8.73 billion 1.13 $1.45 billion $5.66 8.76 FBL Financial Group $735.48 million 2.75 $194.32 million $4.32 18.85

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group. Athene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FBL Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Athene beats FBL Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. Athene Holding Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

