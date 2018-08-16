First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

News headlines about First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.390917659492 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of GRID traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.46. 1,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.