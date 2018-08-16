FirstEnergy (FE) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.08

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.08 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 2015041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 152,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 664,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

