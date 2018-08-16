Flash Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Flash has a market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $7,641.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00260451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00154618 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000176 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00030111 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

