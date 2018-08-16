Flex Pharma (FLKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.51

Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 6019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Flex Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.81.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 137.76% and a negative net margin of 3,092.50%. research analysts anticipate that Flex Pharma Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flex Pharma by 84.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 108,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flex Pharma by 10,889.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flex Pharma by 75.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

