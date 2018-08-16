G Leonard Baker, Jr. Buys 179,686 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 179,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,481.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 876,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,938.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,158. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 68.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

