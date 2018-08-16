Global Net Lease (GNL) Shares Gap Down to $22.09

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.61, but opened at $22.09. Global Net Lease shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 5608700 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,372,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,904,000 after purchasing an additional 604,259 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,205,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 64,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 748,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

