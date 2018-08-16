Gold Fields (GFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.54

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 246324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of -1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gold Fields by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 888,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

