Great Elm Capital Group (GEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.96

Shares of Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Capital Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.45). Great Elm Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 95.18%. The firm had revenue of ($0.45) million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Peter A. Reed bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam M. Kleinman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,970 shares of company stock worth $398,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 133,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 660,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in developing patents for allowing mobile devices to connect to the Internet and enabling mobile communications. The company focuses on investment management business. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016.

