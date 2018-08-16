Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our OW rating on Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ), which is a web-based developer and distributor of short-term medical plans targeted at the individual and family plan (IFP) market. The company also develops and distributes supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. Given the increasing premiums of individual exchange-based products, demand for short-term medical and limited indemnity products continues to grow.””

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HIIQ. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 368,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,492. The company has a market cap of $781.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.47. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $285,674.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Kosloske sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,342,524 shares of company stock valued at $41,925,031. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

