Heska Corp (HSKA) Receives $107.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Eyl sold 1,051 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $102,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 5,502 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $583,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,272,261 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heska by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 277,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 169,804 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 354,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,822,000 after buying an additional 116,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,657,000 after buying an additional 98,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $3,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.20. 26,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,137. The company has a market capitalization of $734.03 million, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.76. Heska has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $111.34.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. Heska had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. equities research analysts forecast that Heska will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

