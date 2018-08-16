Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $17.95. 128,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $592.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.08 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 39.78%. research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

