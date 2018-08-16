HOQU Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $238,729.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00266061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00155682 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000173 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.76 or 0.06731621 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 285,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,118,386 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

