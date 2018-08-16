IDEX Co. (IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 15.94%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.90.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $224,700.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $240,538.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $45,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,591 shares of company stock valued at $20,202,118 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $154.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

