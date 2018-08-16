Indicoin (INDI) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Indicoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $66.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indicoin token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indicoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009295 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Indicoin Token Profile

INDI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN. Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Indicoin Token Trading

Indicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

