Ink (INK) Hits Market Cap of $9.83 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Ink has a total market cap of $9.83 million and $267,722.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, CoinEgg, ZB.COM and Gate.io. During the last week, Ink has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00266161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00155466 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.89 or 0.06733972 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bit-Z, EXX, Coinrail, Coinnest, HitBTC, Exrates, CoinEgg, TOPBTC, CoinBene, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.