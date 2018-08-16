INS Ecosystem Reaches Market Cap of $8.85 Million (INS)

INS Ecosystem (CURRENCY:INS) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. INS Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and $653,480.00 worth of INS Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INS Ecosystem token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00004600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, OKEx and Cobinhood. Over the last week, INS Ecosystem has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00265487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00155043 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011575 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00030637 BTC.

About INS Ecosystem

INS Ecosystem launched on December 4th, 2017. INS Ecosystem’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,300,918 tokens. The Reddit community for INS Ecosystem is /r/ins_ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INS Ecosystem’s official message board is blog.ins.world. INS Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ins_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INS Ecosystem is ins.world.

Buying and Selling INS Ecosystem

INS Ecosystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Cobinhood, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INS Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INS Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INS Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

