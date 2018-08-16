Insider Selling: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Insider Sells 49,455 Shares of Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) insider John Black sold 49,455 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.60, for a total transaction of C$3,343,158.00.

Shares of GOOS traded up C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 331,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,749. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of C$21.33 and a 12 month high of C$91.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.20.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.